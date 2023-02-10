AIADMK’s ‘victory’ in byelection should be a warning sign for the DMK, says Palaniswami

February 10, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - ERODE

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday urged people to ensure his party’s victory in the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency and the victory should serve as a warning to the ruling DMK that it could not cheat people by making “false promises”.

Speaking at a public meeting at Veppampalayam on Perundurai Road where he introduced the party’s candidate, K.S. Thennarasu, he said the DMK made false promises during the Assembly election and came to power. “But in 21 months of its rule, it did nothing, except cutting ribbons for the completed projects that were launched by the AIADMK government,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, questioned the need for establishing a pen monument for M. Karunanidhi in the Bay of Bengal at a cost of ₹81 crore. He said it could be established in front of the mausoleum of the former Chief Minister on the Marina Beach. “You can spend ₹2 crore for the monument and the rest for people’s welfare,” he added.

Mr. Stalin had accused the then AIADMK government of imposing a debt of ₹4.85 lakh crore on the State and vowed to clear it. “But they [the DMK government] have borrowed ₹1.62 lakh crore so far,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at Mr. Stalin for saying that no development had happened during the 10 years of the AIADMK’s rule (2011-21), Mr. Palaniswami listed the development schemes implemented in the constituency. The ₹484-crore dedicated water supply scheme for the Erode Corporation was launched by the AIADMK to supply protected drinking water. “But even after 21 months, the DMK government is yet to provide water to the people,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said agriculture and textile were the primary sectors in Erode district and free dhotis and saris, given to people for the Pongal festival, were made every year by weavers and power loom owners here. “But the DMK government did not release the order for production of dhotis and saris to the weavers on time, resulting in the closure of many units, leading to job losses and migration of workers to other sectors,” he said. The “victory” in the byelection would impact the outcome of in the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

BJP national executive member C.P. Radhakrishnan said that when ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami were together in government, 11 medical colleges were established and more smart cities projects were launched in the State. “Together they fought with the Centre for the welfare of the State,” he said. Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan, Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, BJP MLA C. Saraswathi, former Ministers and MLAs took part in the meeting.