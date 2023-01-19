Congress to contest in Erode East bypoll, will seek support from alliance partners: K.S. Alagiri

January 19, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said the party will contest in the by-poll for the Erode East Constituency, since it had won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

The Election Commission of India has announced that the by-poll for Erode East Constituency will be held on February 27, following the demise of MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa (46), earlier this month.

“Senior leaders from our party will meet our alliance partners including the DMK, MDMK, VCK and others by Thursday evening and seek their support for the by-elections,” Mr. Alagiri told reporters in Chennai.

The late MLA’s father and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan or his brother, Sanjay Sampath, are seen among the probable candidates.

Earlier, Mr. Alagiri led the party’s protest near the Chennai Collectorate urging Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to quit.

“Mr. Ravi has been acting against the norms prescribed by the Constitution and is acting like an agent of the RSS and speaking about Sanatana Dharma,” he alleged. “The Governor has been causing hindrances in the functioning of the DMK government by not clearing Bills,” he charged.

The Congress leader said that even though the Governor had issued a clarification on his ‘Tamizhagam’ remark, the Congress would continue its protest against him.

Mr. Alagiri also said his party was not against any religion and would continue its fight against fascism and communalism.