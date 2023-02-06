HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | Polling personnel undergo training in handling EVMs and VVPAT

February 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the training for polling personnel in Erode on Monday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the training for polling personnel in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The personnel to be deployed in polling stations for the upcoming Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection were trained in handling electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) here on Monday.

Polling is scheduled for February 27 at 238 polling stations in the constituency for which a total of 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers were selected and the first randomisation of 1,206 polling staff were completed recently.

Inspecting the training programme, District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said that each polling booth would have four officers on the day of polling, a presiding officer and three polling officers. He asked the staff to follow the guidelines on the day of polling in handling the machines and in the conduct of the polling process.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) Ganesh, District Backward Class and Minority Welfare Officer Ranganathan, Election Tahsildar Sivagami, Erode Revenue Tahsildar Balasubramani and other officials were present.

