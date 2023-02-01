Six candidates file papers for Erode (East) Assembly constituency on second day

February 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Six candidates, including two independents, filed their nomination papers to contest the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency here on Wednesday.

Among them, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate S. Anand filed two nomination papers while C. Saravanan of the same party also filed his papers. Others who filed their papers were R. Vijayakumar of Viduthalai Kalam Katchi, P. Sasikumar of Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and two independents, A. Ravi and S. Veerakumar. Thus, a total of seven nominations were filed on day two while four nominations were filed on day one on January 31.