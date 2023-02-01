HamberMenu
Six candidates file papers for Erode (East) Assembly constituency on second day

February 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam candidate S. Anand filing his nomination paper with the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar in Erode on Wednesday.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam candidate S. Anand filing his nomination paper with the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Six candidates, including two independents, filed their nomination papers to contest the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency here on Wednesday.

Among them, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate S. Anand filed two nomination papers while C. Saravanan of the same party also filed his papers. Others who filed their papers were R. Vijayakumar of Viduthalai Kalam Katchi, P. Sasikumar of Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and two independents, A. Ravi and S. Veerakumar. Thus, a total of seven nominations were filed on day two while four nominations were filed on day one on January 31.

