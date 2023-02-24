HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit outfit stages protest against Seeman in Salem

February 24, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Arunthathiyar Makkal Iyakkam staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Friday demanding the arrest of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman.

Recently, during his election campaign for Erode (East) byelection, Mr. Seeman made some comments about the Arunthathiyar community. Stating that the comments were objectionable and were against the Arunthathiyar people, various Dalit outfits protested against the NTK leader.

During the protest on Friday, the Iyakkam members raised slogans against Mr. Seeman and urged the police to arrest him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. More than 50 persons took part in the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.