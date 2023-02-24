HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | 12 documents will be accepted as ID proof for voting on February 27

Voters who do not have their electors photo identity card can produce any one of the 12 documents, including Aadhar cards, MNREGS job cards, passports and bank passbooks, along with their voting slips, a press release from the District Election Officer said

February 24, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only. File

Photograph used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that voters who are unable to produce an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) can produce any one of 12 listed documents for the purpose of identification while voting at polling booths for the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency by-election, scheduled for February 27.

A press release said that documents that will be allowed are Aadhaar sard, job card issued under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, drivers’ license, PAN card, smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register, passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments, official identity cards for MPs and MLAs and UDID card for persons with disabilities.

Voters are asked to carry their voter information slips and also produce any one of the documents listed, the press release said.  

 

