10 long-pending demands in every constituency will be fulfilled: Minister

January 25, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - ERODE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin does not differentiate between the ruling and Opposition MLAs and, hence, had asked all of them for a list of 10 long-pending demands in their respective constituencies, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu said on Wednesday.

Priority would be given to fulfil the demands, he said.

Mr. Velu, along with Ministers for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Electricity Minister and V. Senthilbalaji, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi and Congress’s candidate for the byelection to Erode (East) constituency E.V.K.S. Elangovan, inaugurated the election office for the DMK-led alliance here.

Mr. Velu told media persons that the DMK government was working for the welfare of the people and, therefore, the Chief Minister had asked all the MLAs in the State to submit the list of demands. “This shows that the government is for all the people,” he said. The deceased MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa had also submitted a list of demands, which would be fulfilled through his father Mr. Elangovan, for which the government would extend full support. It is the top priority of voters to elect Mr. Elangovan as their MLA,” he added.

Addressing the cadre, Mr. Muthusamy said during the door-to-door campaign in the last five days, they came to know that people were unable to accept their MLA’s loss. “In his memory, the Chief Minister wanted to do something and hence renamed Cutchery Road as Thirumahan Everaa Street,” he said.

Mr. Elangovan said even as he was mourning the death of his son, he accepted to contest in the by-election to continue the works left by his son. “Instead of saying I lost my son, I would say we lost a youngster,” he said, and added that it was a greater loss to Erode than to his family.