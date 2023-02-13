Erode (East) bypoll | Security stepped up, 400 paramilitary personnel stationed

February 13, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 400 paramilitary personnel are on duty in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled on February 27.

S. Ananthakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Erode Town, told The Hindu that two companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), two companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and one company of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops have arrived in the constituency and are involved in vehicle checks and guarding the strong rooms. “Each company comprises 80 personnel and based on the requirements, further forces will arrive,” he said.

Apart from these companies, two companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Force and the district police are also involved in vehicle checks at 27 points in the constituency. Also, seven four-wheeler patrolling teams and 15 two-wheeler teams are patrolling the constituency to check for violations and to ensure peace during campaigns by various political parties.

With two weeks left for polling and the flow of vehicles into Erode on the rise, the district police, along with paramilitary personnel, have stepped up vehicle checks in the constituency.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the constituency from January 18, cash amounting to ₹41,53,370 was seized from motorists for want of documents. Also, liquor bottles worth ₹63,960 and tobacco and ganja worth ₹22,453 were also seized by static surveillance teams (SST) and flying surveillance teams (FST) that were formed to check for the transport of cash, valuables and other products without valid documents.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles, liquor bottles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.