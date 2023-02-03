HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | PM Modi’s picture prominent in Panneerselvam group’s election office banner

The banner had the caption, ‘National Democratic Alliance’, with pictures of Mr. Modi and the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam prominently displayed; this comes after the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK group’s banner with a similar caption was placed at their office in Erode

February 03, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The flex banner at AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s election office

The flex banner at AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s election office | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A flex banner at the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam group’s election office in Erode, has the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed prominently on it.

Mr. Panneerselvam had announced an 118-member panel to coordinate his group’s work for the Erode (East) byelection, and named B. Senthil Murugan as its candidate. The office was opened on Municipal Colony Main Road by former T.N. Minister and the group’s deputy coordinator, K.P. Krishnan.

ALSO READ
‘Printing error’ raises many questions over AIADMK-led alliance in byelection

The banner had the caption, ‘National Democratic Alliance’, with pictures of Mr. Modi and Mr. Panneerselvam, prominently displayed. The banner also has the pictures of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. The pictures of BJP National president J.P. Nadda, State BJP president K. Annamalai, Puthiya Needhi Katchi founder and president A.C. Shanmugam, U. Thaniyarasu, founder of Kongu Ilaingar Peravai and M. Jagan Moorthy of Puratchi Bharatham are also seen.

It may be recalled that the AIADMK had placed a banner at its election office on February 1 that had the caption, “AIADMK-led National Democratic Progressive Alliance” but without the pictures of BJP leaders. The caption was later changed to, “AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance”, and senior leaders claimed that the earlier caption was due to a printing error

