Model code of conduct comes into effect in Erode East

January 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI/Erode

The Hindu Bureau
A worker covering the names of political leaders at the Corporation office in Erode on Wednesday.

A worker covering the names of political leaders at the Corporation office in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday said the model code of conduct had come into effect in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, following the announcement that a byelection will be held on February 27.

The Election Commission of India had announced the byelection for the Erode (East) constituency, which fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa. February 7 will be the last date for filing nominations, and February 10 will be the last date for withdrawing candidature. March 2 will be the date of counting.

Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will be the returning officer for the byelection, Mr. Sahoo told reporters. A total of 500 EVMs will be used for the poll. The constituency has 238 polling stations and 2,26,876 voters, including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 third gender voters. 

With the model code of conduct coming into force, Corporation workers have begun removing political posters, symbols and graffiti and covering the names of leaders of political parties in public places.

