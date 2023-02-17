Voters being kept confined in DMK offices, alleges Palaniswami

February 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Charging that a section of the voters in Erode East Assembly constituency has been kept confined in DMK election offices, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said such a thing had never happened in the country. He will meet those allegedly ‘confined’ to seek their votes.

On his third day of campaign seeking votes for the party’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu at Rajagopal Thottam, he said during the AIADMK rule, byelections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies were conducted and candidates of all the political parties met voters.

“But now, the DMK is allegedly paying ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 to the electors and confining them in temporary offices throughout the day,” he said and blamed the Election Commission for failing to take any steps. “You cannot stop our victory by hiding voters,” he added.

Strongly condemning the DMK’s alleged strategy, Mr. Palaniswami said, “I will go and meet the voters along with the candidate and seek votes.” He urged the Returning Officer and the Superintendent of Police to take necessary steps.

He reiterated the charge that except for cutting ribbons for the completed projects that were launched by the erstwhile AIADMK government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had brought only a few schemes like establishing a memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “Despite strong opposition, they want to go ahead with the Pen memorial project. If so, establish the monument at Arivalayam (DMK headquarters),” he said.

Blaming the government for distributing inferior quality commodities in the Pongal gift hampers to ration cardholders in 2022, he said the people will not forget the jaggery given in liquid form by the DMK.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said 25 murders had taken place in various districts in the last five days.

Taking a dig at DMK MP Kanimozhi for saying the AIADMK will not win the byelection, Mr. Palaniswami said that the 2G Spectrum scandal was raised in Parliament by the AIADMK following which DMK MPs A. Raja and Kanimozhi were arrested during the Congress regime at the Centre in which DMK was a part of the alliance.

At Thermutti area, he said that while an MLA took a ride on a camel seeking votes, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji kept running to seek votes. “They fear people will question them,” he said.