Erode (East) bypoll | Case against DMK functionary for organising camel ride during campaign

The functionary had organised a camel ride for DMK MLA S. Chandran on February 14, as part of his campaign for the Congress candidate in the upcoming bypoll; the case was registered based on a complaint by the AIAMDK

February 17, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district police on Friday registered a case against a DMK functionary for organising a camel ride for S. Chandran, DMK MLA, from the Tiruttani Assembly constituency.

On February 14, the MLA took a ride on a camel at Vandipettai in B.P. Agraharam, seeking votes for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan. He also carried both the DMK and Congress flags during the ride. AIADMK leaders condemned his act and urged the Returning Officer for the constituency to initiate action against the MLA.

Following a complaint from the election officials, the police registered a case of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and also a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against Muthuvadivel, the DMK’s area secretary.

The bypoll to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

