10 candidates file their papers for bypoll in Erode

February 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneedhan with supporters before filing her nomination papers for Erode (East) Assembly by-election on Thursday.

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneedhan with supporters before filing her nomination papers for Erode (East) Assembly by-election on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

On the third day of filing nominations to contest in the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, 10 candidates filed their papers here on Thursday.

Among the candidates, who filed their papers was Menaka Navaneedhan, 36, of Naam Tamilar Katchi, who along with supporters carrying sugarcane took out a march to the Corporation office.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will receive nominations from the candidates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from till February 7, except on February 5 (Sunday).

Scrutiny will take place on February 8, while nominations can be withdrawn till February 10. Polling will take place on February 27 and counting of votes will be held on March 2.

On Friday, Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu are expected to file their papers.

