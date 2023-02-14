AIADMK cadre dies of cardiac arrest during campaign in Erode

February 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - ERODE

An AIADMK cadre from Cuddalore district died of cardiac arrest while campaigning for K.S. Thennarasu at B.P. Agraharam area in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Kandan, aged above 45, from Anna village in Panruti was involved in the campaign for the byelection for the last 10 days. At 10 a.m. while he was distributing pamphlets, he fainted and the other cadre admitted him to a private hospital in the city. However, he died at noon. Later, the body was shifted to his native village in an ambulance.