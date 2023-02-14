HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK cadre dies of cardiac arrest during campaign in Erode

February 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An AIADMK cadre from Cuddalore district died of cardiac arrest while campaigning for K.S. Thennarasu at B.P. Agraharam area in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Kandan, aged above 45, from Anna village in Panruti was involved in the campaign for the byelection for the last 10 days. At 10 a.m. while he was distributing pamphlets, he fainted and the other cadre admitted him to a private hospital in the city. However, he died at noon. Later, the body was shifted to his native village in an ambulance.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.