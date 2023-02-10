BJP cannot direct us at any point of time: OPS supporter Pugazhendhi 

February 10, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

V. Pugazhendhi, a supporter of the deposed AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, met the Director-General of Police and submitted a complaint that some persons had published obituary posters for him on the social media.

He said he handed over the complaint and evidence to the DGP and requested him to trace the miscreants and initiate criminal action against them.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Pugazhendi said the candidate who was fielded by Mr. Panneerselvam was withdrawn from the Erode (East) following the Supreme Court’s order.

To repeated questions whether the BJP was behind Mr. Panneerselvam’s decision to withdraw his candidate, Mr. Pugazhendhi said, “We have respect for the BJP. Mr. Panneerselvam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have very cordial relations.

However, we cannot bow our heads to whatever they [the BJP] say. They [the BJP] did not tell us to field a candidate or withdraw the candidate. BJP State president K. Annamalai did not issue such instructions.”