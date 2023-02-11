HamberMenu
Kamal to campaign in Erode on February 19

February 11, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will campaign for the Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, who is contesting in Erode East byelection on February 19.

A press release from the party said that Mr. Haasan will start his campaign at 5 p.m. and will conclude it at 7 pm. He is expected to speak at five places - Gandhi Silai Karungal Palayam, Surampatti Four Roads, Sampath Nagar, Veerapan Chathiram and Agraharam.

Mr. Haasan, who recently participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, announced his support for the Congress candidate Mr. Elangovan, whose recently deceased son, E. Thirumahan Everaa, was elected as the MLA in 2021.

