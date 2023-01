January 23, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Monday invited its party members to submit their applications to contest in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

An official release issued by the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday stated that the applications could be submitted till 5 pm on January 26 (Thursday) along with a fee of ₹15,000.