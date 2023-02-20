Erode (East) bypoll | Afraid of defeat, AIADMK makes charges of malpractice: Alagiri

February 20, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday, February 17, 2023 brushed aside the AIADMK’s charges of rampant bribing of voters in Erode (East) Assembly constituency. He said the party was making these complaints as it had realised that it would lose in the byelection.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Alagiri said the AIADMK’s inability to mobilise crowds in Erode (East), a traditional stronghold of the party, foretold the victory of the Congress-DMK alliance.

Asked why the DMK had deployed all its Ministers in Erode if it was going to be a cakewalk for the alliance, Mr. Alagiri said, “They are all district secretaries of the party who are working for the victory of the ally. What is wrong in it? In our democracy, it is not wrong for Ministers to campaign.”

Mr. Alagiri also rejected the allegations of people being “held” from going to AIADMK meetings. “They are unable to face the election as their own workers are not campaigning for them. This is a democratic country. How can we prevent people [from going to their campaign]? In Erode (East), the campaign is without blemish. What rules have been broken,” he asked.