HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress candidate will win by 50,000 votes, says Karti Chidambaram

February 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Karti P. Chidambaram, MP, said the Congress candidate for the Erode (East) byelection would win by 50,000 votes.

Campaigning for the Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan here on Saturday, he said that Mr. Elangovan belongs to this constituency and was well known and needs no introduction. He said P. Chidambaram would campaign for the candidate on February 18 and 19, Mr. Karti added.

He said the AIADMK was artificially united and the people would not accept the criticism of the AIADMK. DMK has three years left to fulfil its promise. They would definitely do it.

Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao ordered a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the stock market scam. “A similar investigation should be conducted on the Adani issue,” Mr. Karti said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.