First-level checking of EVMs begins in Erode

January 19, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

The first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) that will be used for the by-election for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, scheduled on February 27, began here on Thursday.

The strongroom on the premises of the Erode Revenue Divisional Office, where the EVMs and VVPATs were stored, was opened in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, and representatives of the recognised political parties. A team comprising eight engineers from the Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, began the checking process that is expected to be completed in a week.

The Collector told mediapersons 500 EVMs would be used for the poll. He said 238 polling stations were located at 52 polling booths in the constituency and monitoring and surveillance by various teams would begin soon. The constituency has 2,26,876 voters - 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 third gender voters.

Officials said an engineer could check 35 VVPATs and 35 control units a day and the entire process would be completed at the earliest. Officials of the Election Commission of India, Office of the Chief Election Commissioner and Office of the District Election Officer would monitor the entire process through webcasting.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Erode Revenue Divisional officer Satheesh Kumar, Tahsildars Sivagami (Election) and Balasubramaniam (Erode) and representatives from the recognised political parties and officials were present.