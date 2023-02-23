HamberMenu
Palaniswami to campaign in Erode East on February 24 and 25

February 23, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will campaign for the party’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 24 and 25.

A revised schedule released by the party said on February 24, he will begin his campaign at 5 p.m. and pass through Cauvery Road, Thirunagar Colony Main Road, Moolapattarai Naal Road, Sakthi Main Road, Swastik Roundabout, Mettur Road, GH, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, P.S. Park, Manikoondu, Rajajipuram and K.N.K. Road. He will address a public meeting at Gandhi Statue.

On February 25, he will campaign Veerapampalayam Pannaikadu, Edayankattuvalasu, GH, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Thillai Nagar, Kamarajar Street, Eswaran Kovil, Manikoondu, State Bank Road, Central Theatre, Kalaimadu Silai, Railway Station and reach Mettur Road. He will address at Periyar Nagar Arch Four Road and conclude his campaign, the release added.

