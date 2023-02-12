Elangovan will win by one lakh-vote margin in Erode (East) byelection: DMK leaders

February 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Erode

In the Erode (East) Assembly byelection, Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan will win by a margin of over one lakh votes, said the Ministers campaigning for him here on Sunday.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji told reporters that 90% of people welcomed DMK cadre and said they would vote for the Congress candidate.

“The AIADMK is divided into four factions and one faction is using this byelection to prove its strength. Why is former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami not protesting against the gas and fuel price hikes? They have an alliance with the BJP purely for personal gain,” he said. But the DMK would win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Answering to the allegations against the DMK government by Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Senthilbalaji said that in the 33 wards coming under the Erode (East) constituency, all the roads were severely damaged in the 10 years of AIADMK government. The DMK government sanctioned ₹450 crore to the Erode Corporation and the works would begin after the byelection, he said.

Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister of Minorities Welfare, Non-Resident Tamil Welfare, Refugees and Evacuees Welfare, and Wakf Board, said, “People are supporting our alliance and on February 27, people will give their verdict in our favour. Mr. Palaniswami is trying hard to get the deposit in this byelection while the BJP is trying to dismantle the AIADMK.“