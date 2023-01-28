Report of joining DMK is rumour: DMDK candidate

January 28, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate for Erode (East) Assembly by-election S. Anand on Saturday refuted reports that he is joining the DMK.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the party’s election consultative meeting and candidate introduction will be held on February 1. “There are reports that I am joining the DMK which is untrue”, he added and said that rumours were spread to tarnish the name of the party and him. He said that the DMDK had already won the elections in the same constituency in 2011 and expressed confidence that electors would give him an opportunity to serve them.

Mr. Anand said that since the AIADMK had split into four groups, DMDK is contesting alone in the election. He also added that party leaders Vijayakanth, Premalatha Vijayakanth and other senior leaders will campaign for him.