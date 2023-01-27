Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate to be announced soon: Palaniswami

January 27, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - ERODE

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday, said that the party’s candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll would be announced soon.

The announcement came after Mr. Palaniswami held a consultative meeting with the 117-member election committee, senior party leaders, MLAs and functionaries, at a wedding hall in Erode. In response to a question from journalists about the candidate, he said, “It will be announced soon”. He refused to provide further details and left the hall.

Earlier, addressing party functionaries, Mr. Palaniswami said this election was not new to them as the AIADMK had contested in many elections, and won by landslide margins. The party had seen challenges many times, and had emerged successful. “Some traitors are attempting to split the party and have joined with our enemies and are involved in anti-AIADMK activities. The election result should teach them a lesson,” he added, in a veiled reference to the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam.

According to Mr. Palaniswami, the entire country was looking forward to seeing who won the by-election; he asked the party cadre to work hard so that the party registered a historic victory.

Mr. Palaniswami asked party cadre to distribute pamphlets containing details of schemes implemented by the AIADMK government for the people in the constituency, and also highlight the problems that voters are facing because of the present DMK government. “Our schemes have benefitted people in the constituency and we can seek votes without fear,” he added.