Opposition parties should unite to defeat DMK: G.K. Vasan

January 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan with AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on Sunday

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan with AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday urged opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling DMK. The TMC leader had a meeting with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s about the Erode East Assembly by-elections.

Mr. Vasan told reporters that the DMK government failed to fulfil its promises and did not redress the problems of the people. To teach a lesson to DMK, all opposition parties should unite and form an alliance with the main opposition party (AIADMK). If that happens, the change expected by people will happen in the next Parliament and Assembly elections. People are ready to vote against DMK, and this will reflect in the by-election, Mr. Vasan claimed.

Mr. Vasan, without directly answering whether he supports the Palaniswami-led AIADMK or the minor faction headed by O Panneerselvam, stated that TMC has been in an alliance with AIADMK since 2019 and it will continue. The DMK government has increased the burden on people in a short period compared to any other government in the past, he charged. Various taxes and the price of essential commodities have gone up. Narcotic substance use has not reduced in the State, he alleged. The main duty of the ruling party is to eradicate it with an iron hand. However, the DMK government has not done it properly, and people are dissatisfied with the DMK on this issue, according to Mr. Vasan.

 

