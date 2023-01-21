AMMK will announce its decision on Erode East seat on January 27

January 21, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK will announce its decision on fielding its nominee in the Erode (East) by-election on January 27, general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Friday.

Making it clear that his party was keen on ensuring the defeat of the DMK-led front, he told reporters that his party functionaries and volunteers wanted to enter the fray. As he had planned to visit different parts of the State in the next one week, he would return to Chennai by January 26. This was why he would come out with the party’s decision the next day. At the same time, consultations were under way within the party, Mr. Dhinakaran said.