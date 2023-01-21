HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | PMK will not contest, will not back any party

In a statement, the party said its long-standing stance has been that bypolls are unnecessary; a vacant seat can be filled with a candidate from the party that won the original election

January 21, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: File

The PMK on Saturday said its high-level committee has unanimously decided not to contest in the Erode East bypoll, to be held on February 27, and has also decided not to extend its support to any party.

The high-level committee meeting was chaired by the PMK founder S. Ramadoss, and the party’s president Anbumani Ramadoss. Other members participated to discuss the upcoming bypoll.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, the PMK’s stand has been that bypolls are unnecessary and a waste of public money. If a seat becomes vacant, a candidate from the party which won the election can be made an MLA: this has been the party’s long-standing stance, it noted.

