Erode (East) bypoll | Arrangements at counting centre inspected

Counting of the votes for the February 27 bypoll will take place on March 2 at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode

February 15, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering, Chithode in Erode

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering, Chithode in Erode | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the arrangements at the counting centre, Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) in Chithode, for the upcoming bypoll, and held discussions with officials.

After polling for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency concludes on February 27, all the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other machines used in 238 polling stations will be taken to the college and kept in strong rooms. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Mr. Krishnanunni reviewed the arrangements at the counting centre and held discussions with officials of the police, revenue department and local bodies. He also instructed officials to be prepared to store the EVMs and other machines in strong rooms.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Assistant Collector (Training) N. Ponmani, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Krishnamurthy, Assistant Director (Land Survey) Subramanian, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Meenatchi, Tahsildars Sivagami (Election) and Balasubramaniayam (Erode) and other officials were present.

