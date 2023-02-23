Erode (East) bypoll | Two Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre held for inciting violence

February 23, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - ERODE

Two Namma Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre, who were part of the group involved in a clash with the DMK cadre at Veerappanchatiram on Wednesday night, were arrested by the police for inciting violence.

The two were identified as Vijayan and Ganesh Babu. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and party candidate Menaka Navaneethan were on a vehicle campaign on Cauvery Road. Trouble began when DMK cadre questioned the need for videographing their election office.

Soon, clash erupted and cadre of both the parties attacked each other with stones. As many as six cadre of NTK, six cadre of DMK and a few police personnel were injured and were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Also, a car was damaged.

Watch | DMK, NTK cadre clash

A police and paramilitary team led by Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan arrived at the spot and used mild force and brought the situation under control.

Seeman was allowed to campaign for 10 minutes after which he left the spot. Police reviewed the footage and identified the two for inciting violence. Erode North police registered a case and arrested the two.

Likewise, Karungalpalayam police registered a case against NTK cadre for campaigning without permission at Rajajipuram on February 17. During the campaign, clash broke out between NTK cadre and DMK cadre in which a NTK cadre suffered head injuries.

The police used mild lathi charge and brought the situation under control. Based on a complaint by an NTK functionary, the police also registered a case against three DMK cadre.