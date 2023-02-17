HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode (East) bypoll | Dispute breaks out between AIADMK, DMK cadre over erasing of two-leaves symbol

DMK cadre erased a two-leaves symbol drawn outside their Krishnampalayamoffice by AIADMK cadre; they attempted to erase another symbol drawn on the road too, leading to AIADMK cadre protesting; police and paramilitary personnel held talks with both camps and pacified them

February 17, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Police and paramilitary personnel remain posted outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam where trouble broke out over the erasing of the two-leaves symbol

Police and paramilitary personnel remain posted outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam where trouble broke out over the erasing of the two-leaves symbol | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Tension prevailed outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Friday morning, after AIADMK cadre objected to DMK cadre erasing the two-leaves symbol drawn on the road, in front of DMK office.

The AIADMK’s candidate, K.S. Thennarasu, is scheduled to campaign in the area and the party symbol was drawn on a stretch of the road. The party symbol was also drawn on the road in front of the DMK office, to which the DMK cadre raised an objection. The DMK cadre then erased the two-leaves symbol in front of their office and tried to erase the other symbol on the road too. But the AIADMK cadre raised slogans and prevented the symbol from being erased. Soon a heated argument broke out between the cadre of both the parties and tension gripped the locality.

Election officials, along with police personnel and paramilitary personnel arrived on the spot and tried to pacify the cadre. After talks, the situation was brought under control. Police personnel and paramilitary personnel remain posted in the area.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.