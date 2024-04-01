April 01, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

With roadshows and rallies having been kicked off across the country, the election fervour has gripped the nation, with calls to boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over electoral bonds issue, the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and I-T notices to the Congress.

While on the one hand, the INDIA bloc gave a call for unity to oust the BJP at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, the ruling BJP, on the other, lashed out at the Opposition alliance, claiming that the alliance failed to make a mark in its first show in the capital.

In other events, the BJP has continued to face protests over the candidate selection. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan with a massive road show in Sikar.

