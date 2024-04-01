GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | In M.P., Congress seeks donations from people claiming bank accounts frozen

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh launched a “one note, one vote” campaign seeking donations to contest elections claiming the party has run out of money since its bank accounts have been frozen by the BJP-led Central government

April 01, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters during an election campaign rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut on March 31, 2024.

Supporters during an election campaign rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut on March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With roadshows and rallies having been kicked off across the country, the election fervour has gripped the nation, with calls to boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over electoral bonds issue, the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and I-T notices to the Congress. 

Read | A dozen mutinies in Karnataka

While on the one hand, the INDIA bloc gave a call for unity to oust the BJP at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, the ruling BJP, on the other, lashed out at the Opposition alliance, claiming that the alliance failed to make a mark in its first show in the capital. 

The biggest challenge yet for the great Indian election

In other events, the BJP has continued to face protests over the candidate selection. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan with a massive road show in Sikar. 

For updates on the elections from March 31, click here. 

Follow The Hindu for more updates from across the country during this election season: 

  • April 01, 2024 07:57
    In M.P., Congress seeks donations from people claiming bank accounts frozen

    The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday launched a “one note, one vote” campaign seeking donations to contest Lok Sabha elections claiming the party has run out of money since its bank accounts have been frozen by the BJP-led Central government.

    Speaking on the occasion, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the move to freeze the bank accounts after the model code of conduct kicked in was aimed at financially weakening the party in the run-up to elections. 

    PTI

  • April 01, 2024 07:56
    BJP to hold 100 election rallies in Odisha

    The BJP, which is aiming to topple the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha, plans to hold as many as 100 election rallies in the state, with key speakers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra on Sunday said that mega rallies will be held in all the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, which besides Modi and Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would also address. 

    PTI

