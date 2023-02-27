HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode (East) bypoll | Both Congress and AIADMK candidates confident of a win

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu, speaking to the media after casting their votes on Monday, both said they were confident of winning the byelection; the counting of votes is to be on March 2

February 27, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan seen after casting his vote in the Erode (East) bypoll on Monday

DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan seen after casting his vote in the Erode (East) bypoll on Monday | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan and AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu, who are in a face-off in the bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, for which polling was held on Monday, both exuded confidence of a win.

Addressing the media after casting his vote along with his son Sanjay Sampath at the polling station on Thirumahan Everaa Street, Mr. Elangovan expressed confidence that 80% of voters would vote for him, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate. The Congress leader said that the byelection results would strengthen Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s government, that has been governing well over the past 20 months. “The byelection results will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024,” he said and added that he would win by a big margin. Mr. Elangovan also said that opposition candidates would face a defeat, the likes of which they haven’t seen as yet.

Asked about the functioning of the Election Commission (EC), Mr. Elangovan said that the EC functioned without biases, as it closed down unauthorised party offices of both the ruling DMK and the AIADMK. To a question that Opposition parties were lodging many complaints, he said that Opposition parties were sure that they would not win the election, and hence, were making false accusations against the ruling party.

AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu seen after casting his vote at a polling station at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Monday.

AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu seen after casting his vote at a polling station at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Mr. Thennarasu cast his vote at the Municipal Primary School on Kallu Pillayar Kovil Street at Karungalpalayam. He told the media that the election was being held in a peaceful manner, and expressed confidence that he would win. Adding that the EC had made elaborate arrangements, he said that voting had been peaceful, except for a few altercations between candidates at a few places. There had been no major fight between party cadre as Erode is known for conducting polls peacefully, he said.

To a question that polling was slow, Mr. Thennarasu said that the poll process was slow as five ballot units were used in each booth. “We have accepted the reason given by the election officials. But we have requested them to take steps so that electors need not wait for too long in line,” he added.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.