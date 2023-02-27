Erode (East) bypoll | Both Congress and AIADMK candidates confident of a win

February 27, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - ERODE

Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan and AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu, who are in a face-off in the bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, for which polling was held on Monday, both exuded confidence of a win.

Addressing the media after casting his vote along with his son Sanjay Sampath at the polling station on Thirumahan Everaa Street, Mr. Elangovan expressed confidence that 80% of voters would vote for him, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate. The Congress leader said that the byelection results would strengthen Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s government, that has been governing well over the past 20 months. “The byelection results will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024,” he said and added that he would win by a big margin. Mr. Elangovan also said that opposition candidates would face a defeat, the likes of which they haven’t seen as yet.

Asked about the functioning of the Election Commission (EC), Mr. Elangovan said that the EC functioned without biases, as it closed down unauthorised party offices of both the ruling DMK and the AIADMK. To a question that Opposition parties were lodging many complaints, he said that Opposition parties were sure that they would not win the election, and hence, were making false accusations against the ruling party.

Mr. Thennarasu cast his vote at the Municipal Primary School on Kallu Pillayar Kovil Street at Karungalpalayam. He told the media that the election was being held in a peaceful manner, and expressed confidence that he would win. Adding that the EC had made elaborate arrangements, he said that voting had been peaceful, except for a few altercations between candidates at a few places. There had been no major fight between party cadre as Erode is known for conducting polls peacefully, he said.

To a question that polling was slow, Mr. Thennarasu said that the poll process was slow as five ballot units were used in each booth. “We have accepted the reason given by the election officials. But we have requested them to take steps so that electors need not wait for too long in line,” he added.