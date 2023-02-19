Distribution of voter information slips begins in Erode (East) Assembly constituency

February 19, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ERODE

Distribution of voter information slips to 2.26 lakh voters in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, where byelection has been scheduled for February 27, began here on Sunday.

The constituency has a total of 2,26,898 voters, comprising 1,16,140 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 others. Also, there are 22 service voters. Polling will take place at 238 polling stations and 238 booth-level officers began distributing the voter information slips to voters at their doorstep.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni said the slip contained the name of voter, Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, serial number in the electoral roll, booth number, and date of election and time of polling. He said that the slip would not carry the photograph of the voter. The process would be completed by February 24, he said and added that one cannot vote with the slip alone as they need EPIC or one of the 11 documents recommended by the Election Commission.

Officials said that the voters who did not receive the slip can collect it from the officers at the respective polling station on February 27.