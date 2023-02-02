Erode (East) bypoll | ₹1.74 lakh unaccounted for cash seized

February 02, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials seized unaccounted for cash to the tune of ₹1.74 lakh from a 39-year-old man in Erode on Wednesday night.

Members of a Static Surveillance Team intercepted a car near the Erode bus stand at 11.30 p.m. and found the cash in the vehicle. The car driver could not produce any documents for the cash he was carrying, and the team seized the cash and handed it over to the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner, K. Sivakumar. Later, the money was deposited at the treasury.

So far, the teams have seized cash amounting to ₹12.25 lakh, for want of valid documents, since the model code of conduct came into effect on January 18 ahead of the Erode (East) bypoll on February 27. The teams have also seized liquor bottles, tobacco and ganja during their vehicle checks.

District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.