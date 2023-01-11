Erode Corporation renames Cutchery Street as Thirumahan Everaa Street 

January 11, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

As a tribute to E. Thirumahan Everaa, MLA of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, who died recently, the Corporation has passed a resolution to rename Cutchery Street after him.

During the urgent council meeting here on Tuesday, Mayor S. Nagarathinam read out a condolence message in which she pointed out that the State had lost a young politician. The resolution said that the loss was not only to his family and the Congress party, but to the entire people in the city. Floral tributes were paid to the photo of the MLA and 22 resolutions were passed.

The last resolution said that the deceased MLA’s house is located on Cutchery Street in Ward 43 of Zone 4 and as a tribute to him, the street will be renamed as Thirumahan Everaa Street. A letter was sent to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and permission has been obtained for bringing the change. “A resolution has to be passed in the council meeting for renaming the road”, the resolution said. All the councillors supported the resolution and hence the change of street name came into effect.

Corporation officials said that the name boards on Cutchery Street will be changed at the earliest.