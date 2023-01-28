Erode (East) bypoll | Voters older than 80 and persons with disabilities can cast postal votes

January 28, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - ERODE

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that electors above the age of 80, persons with disabilities, those who have COVID-19 and those with symptoms, can cast postal votes for the upcoming by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency scheduled for February 27.

A release said that concerned polling booth officers will distribute Form 12D to these voters at their residence. If the electors are not available during the official’s first visit, they will visit the house a second time. The filled-in Form 12D should be submitted between January 31 and February 4 to the officials concerned during their visit to the house, the release said.

Persons with disabilities should submit a copy of the government certificate to confirm their disability. Persons with COVID-19 or persons with symptoms or persons who are in isolation should obtain a certificate from the health officials and submit the certificate. After verifying the documents, election officials will provide postal ballots, the release added.