Erode (East) bypoll | Police refuse permission for black flag protest by environmental activists

February 22, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - ERODE

Citing the model code of conduct (MCC) that is currently in force for the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, where polling is scheduled for February 27, the district police have refused permission to the Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement that wanted to protest with black flags during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Erode on February 24.

S. Ananthakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Erode Town, refused permission citing law and order issues. In a communication to the movement’s coordinator and activist R.S. Mugilan, the police also said that the MCC was in force for the by-election. Further, Section 30 (2) of The Police Act, 1861 was in force wherein the DSP could regulate public assemblies that were likely to cause a breach of peace, and hence, permission for the protest was denied, the communication said.

Mr. Mugilan had recently sought permission from the district police claiming that the State government had failed to protect the lives of social activists who brought attention to a case of illegal extraction of minerals in Chennimalai.

The activist had alleged that that government land at Ekkattampalayam panchayat in Perundurai block was encroached upon by the AIADMK’s union secretary, who had extracted minerals worth ₹16 crore, and despite many petitions to revenue officials and the police, no action has been taken so far. Hence, he wanted to organise a black flag protest, democratically, during Mr. Stalin’s visit for the election campaign in Erode.