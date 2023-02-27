HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Depth | 232 Stories

All about Erode (East) bypoll 2023

For the first time since the DMK came to power following 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, the State witnesses a by-election in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 27, 2023.

February 27, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A board placed to inform people of the boundary for Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode

A board placed to inform people of the boundary for Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, is witnessing a bypoll following the sudden demise of the Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa who was the great grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and the son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president E.V.K.S. Elangovan. The 46-year-old legislator died of cardiac arrest on January 4, 2023.

The announcement of the by-election by the Election Commission of India came within two weeks, on January 18.

On January 19, a statement issued on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after a meeting with leaders of parties in the alliance, decided to allot the Erode (East) Assembly seat to the Congress. Initially, Mr. Everaa’s brother, E. Sanjay Sampath was speculated to be a potential candidate for the bypoll, after Mr. Elangovan indicated his unwillingness to contest.

However, the Congress, in a surprising move, on January 22, fielded Mr. Elangovan as its candidate.

In a significant development, actor/politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) which has up until now, neither extended support nor joined any alliance with any major party, for the first time extended support to the Congress.

There were several developments in the camp of the main Opposition party, the AIADMK. In the 2021 Assembly election, the Erode (East) seat had been allotted by the AIADMK to its alliance partner, the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC). However, after a meeting with senior AIADMK leaders, TMC president G.K. Vasan announced that his party had accepted the AIADMK’s request to contest in the bypoll. The AIADMK then fielded two-time MLA K.S. Thennarasu as its candidate.

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, meanwhile, fielded his camp’s candidate, Senthil Murugan, but with a caveat: in the event of the BJP putting up its nominee, his candidate would opt out of the fray. The BJP, an ally of the AIADMK intervened, and following meetings of the BJP Tamil Nadu leadership with both AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam and its calls for “a united AIADMK”, Mr. Panneerselvam eventually withdrew his candidate from the fray.

However, a legal tussle over the party’s leadership continued. The decks though, were cleared for the AIADMK’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu, after the Supreme Court directed the choice of AIADMK candidate to be put to the party general council and the Election Commission later accepted Mr. Thennarasu’s candidature.

The AIADMK is straining every nerve to demonstrate that it continues to be a force to reckon with in west Tamil Nadu, which is considered its bastion.

Meanwhile, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) which named Menaka Navaneedhan and Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) which named S. Anand as their candidates are to go it alone.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) which fielded A.M. Shiva Phrashanth opted out of the poll fray at the eleventh hour after the Election Commission of India refused to allot the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol (the symbol used by the party during 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly election) to it for the bypoll.

The PMK, in continuation of its stance on the issue, announced that it would not contest in the bypoll, as it considered the exercise unnecessary and a waste of money.

While winning the bypoll is a matter of prestige for the ruling DMK as the outcome may be viewed as a sort of referendum over its nearly two-year old government and it would also set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it means a boost to the image of the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, led by its interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

A total of 77 candidates are in the fray. As a result, five ballot machines bearing 16 symbols each are being used in every polling booth.

The constituency has a total of 2,26,898 voters including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 transgendered persons.

There are a total of 238 polling stations including 34 vulnerable ones. A total of 1,430 ballot units, 286 control units and 310 voter-verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs) are being put to use.

Led by the District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni, as many as 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers, 62 additional officers, and 286 micro-observers, and more than 2,100 police and paramilitary personnel are on poll duty. Additional paramilitary personnel were posted at 34 vulnerable booths. A public holiday was declared for government offices and educational institutions in the constituency. Liquor shops located within a five km radius of polling stations remain closed from February 25 to 27.

The votes will be counted on March 2, 2023.

Electors staged a road roko outside a polling booth at Karungalpalayam in Erode, on Monday, claiming they had waited hours to cast their votes

Erode (East) bypoll | Use of five ballot units at each booth delayed polling, voters say more booths were needed

S P Saravanan
Voters in a queue outside a polling booth in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday

Erode (East) bypoll | Polling begins peacefully, Congress, AIADMK candidates cast their votes

S P Saravanan
Ahead of byelection, policemen are on duty at a polling station in Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode on February 26, 2023. Polling is to be held on February 27, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Over 2,100 police, paramilitary personnel deployed for poll duty

The Hindu Bureau
Five ballot units that will be used in each polling booth during the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode on February 27, 2023 have been kept ready on February 26, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Arrangements in place for polling

The Hindu Bureau
A view of residential areas coming under Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode.

Erode (East) bypoll | Pollution from discharge of untreated textile effluents, traffic congestion remain a concern

S P Saravanan
Flags of political parties were removed as campaign for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency ended at 6 p.m. in Erode on Saturday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Campaign ends

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigning for K.S. Thennarasu on Saturday. 

Erode (East) bypoll | Palaniswami urges electors not to believe in DMK’s ‘blatant lies’

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin campaigning for E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Saturday. 

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK supported Citizenship Bill, let down minorities: CM Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
I.S. Inbadurai, former MLA of the AIADMK. File

Erode (East) bypoll | CM’s announcement on financial aid for women violates model code of conduct: AIADMK

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni (right) carrying out the final randomisation of polling staff at the Collectorate in Erode on Saturday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Final randomisation of 1,206 polling staff held

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Flying Surveillance Team along with paramilitary personnel checking a vehicle in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency last week

Erode (East) bypoll | Unaccounted for cash, liquor, worth over ₹65 lakh, seized so far

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Sampath Nagar in Erode on Saturday

Erode (East) bypoll | ₹1,000 aid for women will be part of T.N. Budget: CM Stalin

S P Saravanan
Image for representation purpose only. Three activists who threatened a black flag protest were taken into custody.

Erode (East) bypoll | Three environmental activists taken into preventive custody ahead of CM Stalin’s visit

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigning for the party’s Erode (East) byelection candidate K.S. Thennarasu on Friday.

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK did not believe in voters and hence, confining them in sheds: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai, 11/4/2008: Madras High Court in Chennai on Friday. Photo: V. Ganesan.

Erode (East) bypoll | 56 illegal sheds have been closed down, EC tells Madras High Court

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit outfit stages protest against Seeman in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only. File

Erode (East) bypoll | 12 documents will be accepted as ID proof for voting on February 27

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneedhan (centre), who is contesting in Erode (East) Assembly by-election in Erode. Represetational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Naam Tamilar Katchi condemns detention of 40 cadre by police

The Hindu Bureau
Election staff packing poll material for each booth in the Erode (East) constituency, on Thursday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Campaigning to end at 6 p.m. on February 25: Returning Officer

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing party members in Erode on Thursday.

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK has moved from ‘Thirumangalam formula’ to ‘Erode formula’: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau

Palaniswami to campaign in Erode East on February 24 and 25

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles lined up on Mettur Road in Erode on Thursday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Erode city reels under traffic congestion due to increase in flow of vehicles

S P Saravanan
T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File

Supreme Court verdict on AIADMK leadership is a temporary setback for Panneerselvam: Dhinakaran

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy addressing mediapersons along with other AIADMK senior leaders after the Supreme Court affirmed Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the party’s single leader, in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 23, 2023

AIADMK general council will meet soon to elect Palaniswami as general secretary: K.P. Munusamy

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK functionaries presenting a silver sceptre to the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at Madurai on February 23, 2022

Supreme Court judgment has injected life into AIADMK cadres: Edappadi Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Chief Minister Stalin to campaign on February 25

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File:

Erode (East) bypoll | Two Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre held for inciting violence

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Seeman booked for making remarks ‘insulting’ Scheduled Caste community people

The Hindu Bureau
The vehicle that was damaged in the clash between the DMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi at Veerappanchatiram in Erode on Wednesday.

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK, NTK cadre clash

The Hindu Bureau

Erode (East) bypoll | Control room set up at Labour Department

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar campaigning for party’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Erode

Erode (East) bypoll | Political parties intensify their last leg of campaign

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Police refuse permission for black flag protest by environmental activists

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneethan at the Corporation office to submit a petition seeking permission for a thinnai pracharam in Erode on Wednesday

Erode (East) bypoll | Case filed against Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate and cadre

S P Saravanan
G.K. Vasan

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK deceived women by promising monthly honorarium: G.K. Vasan

The Hindu Bureau
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premalatha Vijayakanth campaigning for party candidate S. Anand in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 21, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Premalatha campaigns for party candidate

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode on February 21, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Announcement on ₹1,000 monthly honorarium for women heads of families in six months: Udhayanidhi

The Hindu Bureau
S. Deepan Chakkravarthi, an independent candidate contesting in the Erode (East) Assembly byelection, at his election war room in Namakkal town. Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Erode (East) bypoll | Independent candidate goes digital

S P Saravanan
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Activists threaten black flag protest during CM Stalin’s visit

The Hindu Bureau
A policewoman dropping her postal ballot for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency at the Corporation office in Erode on Tuesday

Erode (East) bypoll | Two cases filed for distribution of pressure cookers to voters

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Annamalai seeking votes for AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Erode on February 20, 2023

Erode(East) bypoll | Complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau
D. Jayakumar. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Jayakumar alleges diversion of Tasmac collections for byelection

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin displaying a brick with ‘AIIMS’ written on it while campaigning in Erode on February 20, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Palaniswami is loyal only to leaders in Delhi: Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
Photos and videos of ASD voters would be shot and they would be required to sign a declaration, the commission said.

Erode (East) bypoll | A confidential absentee, shift and dead list will be maintained, Election Commission tells Madras HC

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel inquiring with the public about the alleged distribution of gifts at Krishnampalayam in Erode on Monday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Inquiry on over alleged distribution of gifts, cash to voters

The Hindu Bureau
Drum beaters perform during campaign in Erode on February 20, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Campaign ensures livelihood for artistes

S P Saravanan
Members of a Flying Surveillance Team along with paramilitary personnel checking a vehicle in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Friday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Unaccounted cash amounting to over ₹50 lakh, narcotics worth over ₹10 lakh, seized so far

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Annamalai campaigning for AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 19, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK government fulfilled only 49 of 517 election promises: Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan seeking votes for E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Karungalpalayam on Sunday. 

Erode (East) bypoll | I have to look beyond party to protect country: Kamal Haasan

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Former Ministers exude confidence in AIADMK’s victory

The Hindu Bureau
Election staff distributing the voter information slip in Erode on February 19, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Distribution of voter information slips begins

The Hindu Bureau
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam organising secretary Durai Vaiko distributing a pamphlet and seeking votes for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan from an electorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 19, 2022

Erode (East) bypoll | CM Stalin successfully overcame Covid second wave and financial crisis: Durai Vaiko

The Hindu Bureau
Seeman. File

Erode (East) bypoll | BJP lodges complaint against Seeman

The Hindu Bureau
General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav checking the voter verifiable paper audit trails, which will be used in the byelection.

Erode (East) bypoll | Insertion of party symbols, fixing of ballot sheets on EVMs begin

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Liquor shops to remain shut for four days

The Hindu Bureau
A section of vegetable traders at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market staging a protest in Erode on Saturday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Vegetable traders threaten to boycott byelection

The Hindu Bureau
A voter dropping her postal ballot for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection in the collection box at her residence at Krishnampalayam in Erode on February 16, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | 344 postal votes cast so far, officials to visit homes of voters once more

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami showing the DMKs election manifesto during the campaign in Erode on February 17, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Voters being kept confined in DMK offices: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Afraid of defeat, AIADMK makes charges of malpractice: Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau
M. Manivannan seeking votes in Erode on February 17, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Disability not a deterrent for this candidate

S P Saravanan
S. Chandran, DMK MLA from Tiruttani Assembly constituency, rides on a camel seeking votes for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly in Erode on February 14, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK functionary booked for organising camel ride during campaign

The Hindu Bureau
Police and paramilitary personnel remain posted outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam where trouble broke out over the erasing of the two-leaves symbol

Erode (East) bypoll | Dispute breaks out between AIADMK, DMK cadre over erasing of two-leaves symbol

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigning for the party’s Erode (East) candidate K.S. Thennarasu on February 16, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK govt. has created a situation where ordinary people cannot live: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Lvgo of the Election Commission of India at the Nirvachan Sadan (ECI Headquarters) in New Delhi. Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Every reasonable step will be taken to ensure free and fair poll, Election Commission assures Madras HC

The Hindu Bureau

Only one out of 44 Assembly byelections since 2006 saw a margin of victory exceeding one lakh votes

T. Ramakrishnan
A voter dropping his postal ballot for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection in the collection box at his residence in Erode on Thursday

Erode (East) bypoll | Collection of postal ballots from 352 registered voters begins

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials sealing an unauthorised election office of the DMK in Erode on February 16, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | 14 unauthorised election offices of DMK, AIADMK sealed, more to follow

The Hindu Bureau
C.Ve. Shanmugam. File

Erode (East) bypoll | C. Ve. Shanmugam moves Madras High Court insisting fair election

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigning for party candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Erode on February 15, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Election fever has gripped DMK as it can’t win byelection: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

Panneerselvam group turns critical of BJP leader Annamalai

T. Ramakrishnan
S. Chandran, DMK MLA from Tiruttani Assembly constituency, rides a camel while seeking votes for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 14, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Erode (East) bypoll | Leaders make tea, Minister prepares parotta and MLA rides camel during campaign

S P Saravanan
Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering, Chithode in Erode

Erode (East) bypoll | Arrangements at counting centre inspected

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness board asking electors to cast their votes for the Erode (East) bypoll on February 27

Erode (East) bypoll | Public holiday on poll day, February 27

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK Minister C Ve Shanmugam. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Constituency completely under control of DMK: C.Ve. Shanmugam

S P Saravanan
Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Annamalai writes to CEC demanding action against DMK

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Learnt from PM Modi how to talk for hours without answering questions, says Stalin 

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai paying homage to the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts on Tuesday.

Erode (East) bypoll | BJP will ensure victory of AIADMK candidate: Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK cadre dies of cardiac arrest during campaign in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni carrying out the second randomisation of polling staff the Erode Collectorate on February 14, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Second randomisation of polling staff held

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri (centre) with party’s candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan (right) in Erode on Tuesday

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK pretending to distance itself from BJP to win people’s favour: K.S. Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau
A view of residential areas coming under Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode. Representational image

Erode (East) bypoll | More numbers to lodge election-related complaints

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Postal ballots to be collected from voters on February 16, 17

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan seeking votes for AIADMK’s K.S. Thennarasu in Erode on February 13, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK launched a worst war on the people: G.K. Vasan

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator, Seeman. File

Seeman sidesteps Pazha Nedumaran’s claim on LTTE leader Prabakaran

The Hindu Bureau
Paramilitary personnel involved in vehicle checks in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency where a byelection is scheduled for February 27

Erode (East) bypoll | Security stepped up, 400 paramilitary personnel stationed

The Hindu Bureau
An AIADMK functionary distributing cash to women at the Municipal Colony in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 13, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK functionary distributes cash for performing ‘aarthi’

S P Saravanan
Former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani. File

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK violating model code of conduct, allege former AIADMK Ministers

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Palaniswami to campaign in Erode for 5 days

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the media in Erode on February 12, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK trying to buy people: Palaniswami

M. Sabari
T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File

DMK should use its funds for Kalaignar Pen Memorial: Dhinakaran

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi, MP, and Collector K. Senthil Raj inspect the furniture park site at SIPCOT in Thoothukudi on February 12, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Candidate with BJP’s support will lose: Kanimozhi

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthilbalaji. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Elangovan will win by one lakh-vote margin: DMK leaders

The Hindu Bureau
Central Industrial Security Force personnel arriving in Erode on February 11, 2023 for election duty.

The road to Erode (East)

T. Ramakrishnan
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Kamal to campaign on February 19

The Hindu Bureau
CISF personnel arriving ahead of the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Erode(East) bypoll | Two more paramilitary companies reach Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Karti Chidambaram. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Congress candidate will win by 50,000 votes: Karti Chidambaram

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the first level checking of electronic voting machines for the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency, on Saturday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Additional 1,100 ballot units to be used: District Election Officer

The Hindu Bureau
Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar allotting symbols to candidates for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 10, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | 77 candidates in fray

The Hindu Bureau
Polling machines being shifted from the strong room at the Railway Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School in Kollampalayam to the one at the Revenue Divisional Office in Erode on Friday.

Erode (East) bypoll | 1,021 additional ballot and control units to be readied

The Hindu Bureau
Using money for a memorial instead of for the State’s welfare was “unacceptable”, Ms. Premalatha said. File

Pen memorial at sea unnecessary; use money for T.N. welfare: DMDK leader Premalatha

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK’s alliance with BJP to continue for 2024 Lok Sabha election: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at the public meeting on February 9, 2023 to introduce the party’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu for the Erode (East) byelection. 

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK’s victory should be warning sign for DMK: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
V. Pugazhendhi. File

BJP cannot direct us at any point of time: OPS supporter Pugazhendhi 

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File

Erode (East) bypoll | AMMK firm in its opposition to Palaniswami: Dhinakaran

The Hindu Bureau
Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly Constituency and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar addresses a gathering at Erode. Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Final list of candidates to be announced on February 10

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials seal a private marriage hall at Krishnampalayam where an AIADMK meeting was held without permission in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 9, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Marriage hall sealed after AIADMK conducts meeting without permission

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu riding pillion on a two-wheeler in Erode on Tuesday.

Erode (East) bypoll | T.N. Industries Minister rides pillion after car gets stuck in traffic

The Hindu Bureau
The election office of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam was closed following the party’s decision to withdraw its candidate A.M. Siva Phrashanth for the Erode (East) Assembly by-election in Erode on February 8, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Dhinakaran says AMMK will support neither DMK nor AIADMK

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Erode (East) bypoll | Chief Minister Stalin to campaign in Erode on February 24, 25

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthilbalaji

Erode (East) bypoll | Minister Senthilbalaji challenges ex-Minister Thangamani to a debate

The Hindu Bureau
Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Contact numbers of poll observers released

The Hindu Bureau
Returning Officer and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar addressing the candidates during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday. 

Erode (East) bypoll | 83 nominations accepted, 38 rejected

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan paying floral tribute on the death anniversary of to late Lakshmi Narasimman at Mettur in Salem on February 7, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress will win the Erode (East) byelection by big margin: CPI (M)

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni and observers inspecting the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode in Erode on February 7, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | District Election Officer, observers inspect counting centre

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister and AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar. File

AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar rules out rapprochement with O. Panneerselvam faction

The Hindu Bureau
Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carrying out the first-level randomisation of micro-observers at the Collectorate in Erode on Tuesday

Erode (East) bypoll | 32 vulnerable polling stations identified

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Thennarasu, AIADMK candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, filed his nomination paper with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar in Erode on February 7, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu files nomination, AMMK withdraws

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai. File

Erode (East) bypoll | BJP extends support to AIADMK candidate Thennarasu

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Decks cleared for AIADMK’s nominee

The Hindu Bureau
Erode District Collector H. Krishnanunni. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Observers arrive in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
A board placed to inform people of the boundary for Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode. Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | 16 nominations filed

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the training for polling personnel in Erode on Monday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Polling personnel undergo training in handling EVMs and VVPAT

The Hindu Bureau
A police officer counting the cash seized during a vehicle check in Erode on Monday.

Erode (East) bypoll | Unaccounted cash seized in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Panneerselvam’s camp announces withdrawal of its candidate

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel checking a car during their regular vehicle checks in Erode on Monday

Erode (East) bypoll | Vehicles entering Erode increase, election officials step up checks

The Hindu Bureau
B. Senthil Muruganm, nominee of the AIADMK’s O. Panneerselvam faction, files his papers in Erode on February 3, 2023.

Erode (East) bypoll | Process to select AIADMK nominee vitiated, says Panneerselvam faction

The Hindu Bureau
Demanding total prohibition, an independent candidate M.S. Arumugam dressed as a widow, came to file his nomination paper for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode on February 4, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | 10 candidates file nomination papers

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilmagan Hussain. File

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK’s presidium chairman seeks opinion of general council members on candidate

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

Erode (East) bypoll | My supporters and I will work for the success of ‘Two Leaves’: Panneerselvam

The Hindu Bureau
A board placed to inform people of the boundary for Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode. Representational image.

Election control room in Erode receives 122 complaints

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

Erode (East) bypoll | Panneerselvam withdrawing his candidate is preferred option: BJP

The Hindu Bureau
C. T. Ravi. File

BJP to hold “institution” over individual in AIADMK faction fight

Nistula Hebbar
Anna Arivalayam. Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Two parties, four associations extend support to Elangovan

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Alagiri

Will stay on as TNCC president if the leadership so desires, says Alagiri 

Udhav Naig
C.Ve. Shanmugam. File

Camps of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam welcome Supreme Court’s verdict 

T. Ramakrishnan
Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan filing his nomination in Erode on Friday. 

Elangovan and OPS group candidate file nomination papers in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court

Erode (East) bypoll | Supreme Court directs the choice of AIADMK candidate to be put to the party general council

The Hindu Bureau
C. Ponnaiyan. File

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK is ‘being cautious’ towards BJP: Ponnaiyan

T. Ramakrishnan
BJP national general secretary and Tamil Nadu (in-charge) C.T. Ravi and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai in a meeting with AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam at Chennai on February 3, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | BJP asks Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to work together in ‘united AIADMK’

The Hindu Bureau
The flex banner at AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s election office

Erode (East) bypoll | PM Modi’s picture prominent in Panneerselvam group’s election office banner

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carrying out the randomisation of polling staff in Erode on Friday.

First randomisation of polling staff held in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Thennarasu is the AIADMK’s candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate postpones filing of nomination papers

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai. File photo

AIADMK’s amended bylaws are still under challenge, says Election Commission

The Hindu Bureau
A flex banner placed at the AIADMKs election office initially had the caption, ‘AIADMK-led National Democratic Progressive Alliance’. Later it was changed as the AIADMK-led alliance in Erode on February 1, 2023

‘Printing error’ raises many questions over AIADMK-led alliance in byelection

T. Ramakrishnan
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneedhan with supporters before filing her nomination papers for Erode (East) Assembly by-election on Thursday.

10 candidates file their papers for bypoll in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers campaigning for the Congress candidate in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election on February 2, 2023

CM’s campaign schedule for Erode (East) bypoll being worked out: Minister

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Erode East bypoll | O. Panneerselvam accuses Edappadi K. Palaniswami of ‘abusing’ the process of the Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | ₹1.74 lakh unaccounted for cash seized

The Hindu Bureau
Flags of political parties kept for sale fin Erode on Thursday.

Demand for flags, dhotis and towels picks up in Erode

S P Saravanan
Senthil Murugan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Erode East bypoll | Panneerselvam names his faction’s candidate, adds caveat

The Hindu Bureau
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam candidate S. Anand filing his nomination paper with the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar in Erode on Wednesday.

Six candidates file papers for Erode (East) Assembly constituency on second day

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Unaccounted for cash amounting to ₹1 lakh seized by election officials

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Thennarasu is the AIADMK’s candidate for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK fields ex-MLA K.S. Thennarasu

The Hindu Bureau

Seeman should stop making claims about those who are no more, says Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar

DMK planning to use fake voter ID cards in Erode East, says AIADMK

The Hindu Bureau
S. Rajendhiran came to file his papers with ₹10 coins as poll deposit in Erode on Tuesday.

Erode East by-poll: Four candidates file nominations on day one in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan. File

Erode (East) bypoll | ‘Good news’ about candidate to be announced on February 1: Sengottaiyan

The Hindu Bureau
The textile market in Erode wears a deserted look on Tuesday.

Cash curb hits sales at textile shops in Erode

S P Saravanan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

No compromise in attending T.N. Governor’s tea party: CM Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Premium

A matter of prestige for the DMK

T. Ramakrishnan
Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chief E.V.K.S. Elangovan is the Congress candidate for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll

Erode East bypoll | BJP’s accusation of ‘cash for votes’ discussion “edited”: E.V.K.S. Elangovan

The Hindu Bureau
A line drawn to mark the 100-metre distance from the office of the Returning Officer, where candidates will have to file their nominations for the Erode (East) bypoll

Erode (East) bypoll | Filing of nominations to begin on January 31

The Hindu Bureau
Ex-MP S. Selvakumara Chinnayan submitting a petition to Returning Officer K. Sivakumar on distribution of booth slips to electors in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday.

Erode East bypoll | Former AIADMK MP wants electors to carry EPIC or Aadhaar card along with booth slips

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K.Palaniswami. File.

Erode East bypoll | Supreme Court agrees to hear on February 3 plea on Election Commission not accepting Edappadi Palaniswami’s signature

The Hindu Bureau
N. Menaha Navaneethan. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Erode East bypoll | Naam Tamilar Katchi announces candidate

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan with AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on January 29, 2023

Erode East bypoll | Opposition parties should unite to defeat DMK: G.K. Vasan

The Hindu Bureau
K.A. Sengottaiyan. File

Erode East bypoll | By-election result will reflect in Parliament election: Sengottaiyan

The Hindu Bureau
J.C.D. Prabhakar. File

Erode East bypoll | We are ready to enter the fray, awaiting BJP’s response to announce candidate: J.C.D. Prabhakar

T. Ramakrishnan
S. Anand, the DMDK candidate for Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll

Erode East bypoll | Report of joining DMK is rumour: DMDK candidate

The Hindu Bureau
K.A. Sengottaiyan. File photo

Erode East Bypoll | AIADMK will contest on its own: Sengottaiyan

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam. File

Erode East bypoll | Panneerselvam announces 118-member panel to oversee byelection work

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carrying out the randomisation of electronic voting machines on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Erode (East) bypoll | Randomisation of EVMs completed in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Voters older than 80 and persons with disabilities can cast postal votes

The Hindu Bureau
H. Krishnanunni. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Banks asked to report suspicious transactions

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader K. Selvaperunthagai

Erode East bypoll | Elangovan’s candidature triggers talk of churning in CLP post-polls

Udhav Naig
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni chairing a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at Collectorate in Erode on Friday.

11 polling booths relocated in Erode (East) Assembly constituency

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran gave away appointment orders to beneficiaries at the review meeting of the revenue department in Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Kallakurichi districts, held in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

Erode East bypoll: Opposition candidates will lose deposits: Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran

The Hindu Bureau
A.M. Siva Phrashanth

Erode (East) bypoll | AMMK names its candidate

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing senior party functionaries and members of the election committee in Erode on January 27, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate to be announced soon: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K Palaniswami. File

Supreme Court to hear on January 30 plea on Election Commission not accepting Edappadi Palaniswami signature for AIADMK poll nomination

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode East bypoll | Unaccounted cash seized

The Hindu Bureau

10 long-pending demands in every constituency will be fulfilled: Minister

S P Saravanan
Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan at his party office in Chennai on January 25, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam extends “unconditional support” to Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode (East) bypoll | Control rooms and teams to receive election-related complaints 

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Erode East bypoll | Former AIADMK Ministers meet Edappadi Palaniswami in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy. File

Erode East bypoll | Constituency’s voter turnout has been generally 70%

T. Ramakrishnan
E.V.K.S. Elangovan. File

Erode East bypoll | Prospects are bright, says Congress candidate Elangovan

The Hindu Bureau
lection officials seized unaccounted cash of ₹1.34 lakh from a youth in Erode on January 24, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Erode (East) bypoll | Over ₹1 lakh unaccounted cash seized from motorist

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam during their awareness campaign against cash for votes in Erode on January 24, 2023

Erode East bypoll | Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam holds campaign against cash for votes

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni (left) holding discussions with officials about the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode

Erode (East) bypoll | District Election team inspects college to use as counting centre

The Hindu Bureau
A mock poll is being held to check the functioning of electronic voting machines for the Erode (East) Assembly bypolls on Tuesday.

Mock poll held in Erode to check readiness of electronic voting machines

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam and Panrutti S. Ramachandran at the district secretaries meeting in Chennai on January 23, 2023

Erode (East) bypoll | Panneerselvam reiterates that his group will field a candidate

The Hindu Bureau
Makkal G. Rajan

Erode East bypoll | Accept Congress high command’s decision, will work for Elangovan’s victory: Makkal Rajan

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate for Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll E.V.K.S. Elangovan with actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and his party members during a meeting, in Chennai on January 23, 2023

Erode East bypoll | Elangovan seeks support from Kamal; DMDK to go it alone

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

Erode East bypoll | BJP chief Annamalai hints support for AIADMK candidate

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK party office at Royapettah in Chennai. Representational image. File

Erode East bypoll | AIADMK seeks applications from aspirants

The Hindu Bureau
Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chief E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Erode (East) bypoll | Congress’ E.V.K.S. Elangovan to face Assembly election after 34 years

T. Ramakrishnan
District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties in Erode on Monday.

Erode East bypoll | Vulnerable booths being identified: District Election Officer Krishnanunni

The Hindu Bureau
Statues of political party leaders were covered up, at the Panneerselvam Park in Erode on January 19, 2023, after the model code of conduct came into effect. Representational image.

Erode (East) bypoll | 25 cases registered against political parties for failing to remove posters

The Hindu Bureau
Members of a flying squad checking a car at a check-post at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Monday

Erode (East) bypoll | Flying and static surveillance teams formed

The Hindu Bureau
Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of DMK. File

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK forms 32-member committee

The Hindu Bureau
D. Jayakumar. File

Erode (East) bypoll | We were only waiting for party colleagues in front of BJP office: Jayakumar

The Hindu Bureau
Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan has been nominated as Congress candidate for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode.

Erode (East) bypoll | Congress fields E.V.K.S. Elangovan

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode East bypoll | BJP open to fielding a candidate or lending its symbol

Pon Vasanth B.A
K.P. Ramalingam

Erode East bypoll | All forces should unite against DMK: BJP

The Hindu Bureau
K.A. Sengottaiyan. File

Erode East bypoll | Edappadi Palaniswami will become general secretary of AIADMK: Sengottaiyan

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilaruvi Manian. File.

Dravidian parties cannot give corruption-free governance: Tamilaruvi Manian

The Hindu Bureau
H. Krishnanunni, Collector of Erode district. File

Erode East bypoll | Political parties asked to comply with model code of conduct

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers K.N. Nehru and S. Muthusamy, along with cadre carrying the photograph of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and flags of the DMK and Congress parties, began their door-to-door campaign at Periyar Nagar in Erode on Saturday

Erode (East) bypoll | DMK kickstarts its election campaign, asks public to vote for Congress candidate

S P Saravanan
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

Erode (East) bypoll | PMK will not contest, will not back any party

The Hindu Bureau
O. Pannneerselvam has said that “as on date,” he remained in the post of coordinator of the AIADMK as per the organisational election held in December 2021

Erode (East) bypoll | O. Panneerselvam says he will put up a candidate

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Sampath, son of former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan and brother of the deceased Erode East MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa

Erode East bypoll | Congress likely to tap E.V.K.S. Elangovan’s son Sanjay Sampath

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK passes resolution seeking dismissal of DMK government

The Hindu Bureau
]AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File.

AMMK will announce its decision on Erode East seat on January 27

The Hindu Bureau

Erode East bypoll: Edappadi Palaniswami meets former ministers

The Hindu Bureau
Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency K. Sivakumar addressing a meeting on Friday.

Political parties in Erode briefed about model code of conduct

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode East bypoll | AIADMK hopeful of overcoming legal hurdle in two leaves symbol issue

T. Ramakrishnan
The control room, set up at the Erode Corporation’s central office, will function 24x7

Erode East bypoll | Control room established to receive election-related complaints

S P Saravanan
Decks for the AIADMK’s entry into the battlefield were cleared when Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan announced that his party had accepted the request of the AIADMK to contest the byelection. File 

AIADMK to take on Congress in Erode (East) bypoll

The Hindu Bureau

Grievances redress meetings at Erode Collectorate deferred

The Hindu Bureau
A metal detector is being installed at the warehouse where EVMs and VVPATs for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency are stored in Erode on January 19, 2023

Erode East by-poll | ‘Prevent distribution of cash to voters’

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan

Erode East by-election | AIADMK delegation meets TMC (M) leader G.K. Vasan

T. Ramakrishnan
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the checking of electronic voting machines in Erode on January 19, 2023

Erode East by-poll | First-level checking of EVMs begins in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri leads a protest against Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on January 19, 2023.

Erode East by-poll | DMK allots seat to Congress

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

BJP constitutes a 14-member committee for Erode East by-election

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Erode East by-poll | AIADMK may wait till the DMK’s decision

T. Ramakrishnan
E. V. K. S. Elangovan. File

Erode East bypoll | E.V.K.S. Elangovan’s family holds an edge to get the seat

The Hindu Bureau
A worker covering the names of political leaders at the Corporation office in Erode on Wednesday.

Erode East by-poll on February 27; model code of conduct comes into effect

The Hindu Bureau
The Erode Corporation has passed a resolution to rename Cutchery Street as Thirumahan Everaa Street on Wednesday.

Erode Corporation renames Cutchery Street as Thirumahan Everaa Street 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a few moments of silence to pay homage to the departed souls of leaders and eminent personalities, on the second day of the Assembly Session on January 10, 2023. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Assembly condoles passing of Thirumahan Everaa, Masthan and others

The Hindu Bureau

Erode East may see yet another contest with high stakes

T. Ramakrishnan
A large number of Congress cadre along with members of the public took part in the funeral procession of E. Thirumahan Everaa on Thursday.

Political leaders, public take part in funeral procession of Erode East MLA Thirumahan Everaa

S P Saravanan
E. Thirumahan Everaa, MLA from Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, died on January 4, 2022

Thirumahan Everaa, Erode East MLA and son of Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, dead

S P Saravanan

SHOW ALL (232 STORIES)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Erode / Coimbatore / election / regional elections / politics / state politics / political candidates / political parties / political campaigns

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.