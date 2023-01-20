HamberMenu
Erode East bypoll: Edappadi Palaniswami meets former ministers

January 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday had a discussion with former ministers regarding the Erode East bypoll at his residence in Salem. Mr. Palaniswami reached Salem on Thursday night. On Friday, former ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam, K.P. Munusamy, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, K.C. Karuppannan, S.P. Velumani, and P. Thangamani had a meeting with Mr. Palaniswami at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar near Suramangalam. Sources said that the former ministers discussed the strategies for the bypoll.

