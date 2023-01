Former Ministers meet Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Salem

January 24, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Salem

Former ministers met former chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party office in Salem on Tuesday evening. D. Jayakumar, Valarmathi, K.T. Rajendra Balaji, K.A. Sengottaiyan, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K.P. Munusamy, K.P. Anabalagan, Udumalai Radhakrishnan, Thambi Durai, Sellur K. Raju, O.S. Manian, K. Kamaraj, M.C. Sampath, Benjamin, K.C. Veeramani, and C. Vijayabaskar discussed with Mr. Palaniswami the strategies to be followed for the Erode (East) bypolls. The meeting lasted for more than two hours.