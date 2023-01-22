EPS will become general secretary of AIADMK, says former Minister

January 22, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Erode

Former AIADMK Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said here on Sunday that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will become the general secretary of the party.

A meeting was organised with party functionaries at Veerappanchatram, Ashokapuram, Periyar Nagar, and Agraharam regarding constituting booth committees and verifying voters’ lists in the Erode East Assembly constituency on behalf of the AIADMK,.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Sengottaiyan hoped for a “good verdict” from the Supreme Court and “we would get the two-leaf symbol.”

Mr. Palaniswami would be elected as the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK. So, the cadre should not worry about that. Mr. Palaniswami had run effectively both, the party and the government since the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was easily approachable to the public and introduced several schemes for the welfare of the State and made Tamil Nadu, the number one state in the country. The cadre should work effectively to help the party win the by-election, he said.