HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode (East) bypoll | Unaccounted for cash amounting to ₹1 lakh seized by election officials

With this seizure, the total amount of cash seized due to a lack of valid documents, is ₹9.43 lakh, since the model code of conduct came into effect

February 01, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials on Tuesday night seized unaccounted for cash to the tune of ₹1 lakh from a textile trader from Chennai, in Erode.

Members of a Static Surveillance Team intercepted a car at the Karungalpalayam check-post and found the cash in the vehicle. The car owner was proceeding towards the textile market in the city. Since he could not produce any documents for the cash he was carrying, the team seized the cash and handed it over to the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner, K. Sivakumar. Later, the money was deposited at the treasury.

So far, the teams have seized cash amounting to ₹9.43 lakh, for want of documents, since the model code of conduct came into effect on January 18. The teams have also seized liquor bottles, tobacco and ganja during their vehicle checks.

District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.