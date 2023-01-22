All forces should unite against DMK, says BJP

January 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Erode

Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam on Sunday said, “we wish all the forces, including the two factions of the AIADMK, would unite to defeat the DMK.”.

Mr. Ramalingam participated in the BJP functionaries’ meeting in Erode.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Ramalingam said that the meeting was organised regarding strategies to be followed to defeat the DMK alliance in the Erode South by-election. If the DMK alliance wins, it will be like giving recognition to the alleged corruption of the party and its wrongdoings. “So, the BJP wants to defeat the DMK alliance,” Mr. Ramalingam added.

Responding to a question about both factions of the AIADMK seeking BJP support, Mr. Ramalingam said that in one or two days, party president K. Annamalai will announce the decision.

“The two-leaf symbol will be allotted based only on the Supreme Court verdict, and we cannot say who will get the symbol. As far as we are concerned, we want all forces to work together to defeat the DMK. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the AIADMK for meeting BJP leader. The Minister should be aware that the DMK was in an alliance with the BJP during the tenure of A.B. Vajpayee as Prime Minister,” he said.