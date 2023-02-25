HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode (East) bypoll | CM’s announcement on financial aid for women violates model code of conduct: AIADMK

I.S. Inbadurai of the AIADMK has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Returning Officer and has demanded action; CM Stalin made the announcement during his campaign in Erode on Saturday

February 25, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
I.S. Inbadurai, former MLA of the AIADMK. File

I.S. Inbadurai, former MLA of the AIADMK. File

Former AIADMK MLA I.S. Inbadurai has lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on Saturday, regarding a monthly honorarium for women heads of families, made while he was campaigning, was a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), and demanding necessary action.

Polling for the byelection is scheduled for February 27.

Addressing the media after submitting a petition to the RO at the Corporation office on Saturday, Mr. Inbadurai said that Mr. Stalin, during his campaign at Sampath Nagar had made the announcement, violating the MCC. “The DMK has been involved in many violations during the byelection. But now, the Chief Minister, who should have respected the law, has violated it,” he said, demanding that election officials take action.

Mr. Stalin, during his campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan had said that an announcement regarding the provision would be made in next month’s State budget.

Campaigning for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency ends at 6 p.m.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.