Erode (East) bypoll | CM’s announcement on financial aid for women violates model code of conduct: AIADMK

February 25, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - ERODE

Former AIADMK MLA I.S. Inbadurai has lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on Saturday, regarding a monthly honorarium for women heads of families, made while he was campaigning, was a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), and demanding necessary action.

Polling for the byelection is scheduled for February 27.

Addressing the media after submitting a petition to the RO at the Corporation office on Saturday, Mr. Inbadurai said that Mr. Stalin, during his campaign at Sampath Nagar had made the announcement, violating the MCC. “The DMK has been involved in many violations during the byelection. But now, the Chief Minister, who should have respected the law, has violated it,” he said, demanding that election officials take action.

Mr. Stalin, during his campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan had said that an announcement regarding the provision would be made in next month’s State budget.

Campaigning for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency ends at 6 p.m.