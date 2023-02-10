77 candidates in the fray for Erode (East) Assembly bypoll

February 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 77 candidates were in the fray for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, which is scheduled for February 27, Returning Officer and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said on Friday.

Of the 83 nominations accepted after scrutiny on February 8, five independent candidates and AMMK candidate A.M. Siva Phrashanth withdrew their nominations by 3 p.m. on Friday, the last date for the purpose. Later, Mr. Sivakumar announced that 77 candidates were contesting the election, and allotted symbols to them.

Among candidates of recognised national and State parties, E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress was allotted the ‘Hand’ symbol; K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK was allotted the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol; and S. Anand of the DMDK was allotted the ‘Murasu’ symbol.

Candidates of registered parties and independent candidates were asked to submit their choice of three symbols from a list of 191. Tension prevailed when Mr. Sivakumar asked whether any candidate wanted the ‘Sugarcane Farmer’ symbol, which had already been sought by Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka. Her husband S. Navaneedhan raised an objection, saying the symbol should be allotted to them as they had already sought it. Later, it was allotted to Menaka.

The ‘Cooker’ symbol, on which the AMMK contested previous elections, was sought by four candidates and, after a draw of lots, it was allotted to K.P.M. Raja of the Kongu Desa Marumalarchi Makkal Katchi.

The votes will be counted on March 2.