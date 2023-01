January 23, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The ruling DMK on Sunday announced a 32-member committee for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The committee includes Ministers K.N. Nehru, S. Muthusamy, E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Thamo Anbarasan, V. Senthilbalaji, among others, as per a party release. The DMK has extended support to the Congress in the bypoll.