Erode (East) bypoll | Marriage hall sealed after AIADMK conducts meeting without permission

The violation was committed for the second, said officials

February 09, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials seal a private marriage hall at Krishnampalayam where an AIADMK meeting was held without permission in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 9, 2023

Election officials seal a private marriage hall at Krishnampalayam where an AIADMK meeting was held without permission in Erode in Tamil Nadu on February 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Election officials, in the presence of police personnel, sealed a marriage hall at Krishnampalayam in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Thursday, where AIADMK functionaries conducted a meeting without obtaining permission.

Based on a tip-off, a flying surveillance team (FST) inspected the hall at Jeeva Nagar and found that over 100 AIADMK functionaries and cadre were holding a meeting. The meeting was conducted by Ariyalur AIADMK party’s district secretary and former Chief Government Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran.

AIADMK functionaries argue with the police for asking them to leave the marriage hall where a meeting was conducted without obtaining permission at Krishnampalayam in Erode on February 9, 2022

AIADMK functionaries argue with the police for asking them to leave the marriage hall where a meeting was conducted without obtaining permission at Krishnampalayam in Erode on February 9, 2022 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Stating that the meeting was being held without permission, FST members and the police asked them to vacate the hall. They added that on January 31, the AIADMK had organised a meeting without permission at the same hall and a warning was issued.

AIADMK functionaries and cadre refused to leave the hall. But, FST members said the violation was committed for the second time and issued instructions to seal the hall.

Further, the members urged the functionaries to obtain permission from officials concerned after which the seal would be removed.

The AIADMK functionaries raised slogans and entered into an altercation with election officials and the police. Later, they left the hall. The two entrances to the hall were sealed by officials. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.

