Food
Discover restaurants, recipes and stories behind memorable meals, guided by trusted writers who look beyond the obvious
Bengaluru
Watch | What does MTR’s iconic Rava Idli have in connection with World War 2?
The stories behind the legendary eatery in Bengaluru which just turned 100
Premium
Crocodile foot to gazpacho encased in chocolate | Five dining experiences to try in Singapore
Dining
Hard Rock Cafe reopens in Chennai with legendary tunes, burgers and beverages
Features
Bread and Chocolate launches a first-ever dinner menu at Puducherry
Features
Have you tried the bagless tea from Assam?
Featured
Recipe of the day
Hearty mixed vegetable avial recipe
Event
Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape
Event
Chettinad-based home cook Vishalla Vairavan all set to host a pop-up in Bengaluru
Drink
A matter of taste | All things rice
How to serve a sadya in the traditional way
