TH IconFoodDiscover restaurants, recipes and stories behind memorable meals, guided by trusted writers who look beyond the obvious

Bengaluru
Watch | What does MTR’s iconic Rava Idli have in connection with World War 2?
The stories behind the legendary eatery in Bengaluru which just turned 100
Singapore, dining in Singapore, The Dragon Chamber, Keng Eng Kee, Absurdities by Andsoforth, Royal Albatross Dinner Cruise, Buona Terra, Singapore Tourism Board, Made in Singapore, tourism campaign, Passion Made Possible, ordinary made extraordinary
Premium

Crocodile foot to gazpacho encased in chocolate | Five dining experiences to try in Singapore

Dining

Hard Rock Cafe reopens in Chennai with legendary tunes, burgers and beverages

Bread and Cocolate’s 90-seater rooftop café on Puducherry’s Rue De La Marine
Features

Bread and Chocolate launches a first-ever dinner menu at Puducherry

Woolah tea, Assam-based bagless organic dip tea
Features

Have you tried the bagless tea from Assam?

Featured

Recipe of the day Hearty mixed vegetable avial recipe
Event Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape
Dishes from a traditional Chettinad meal
Event Chettinad-based home cook Vishalla Vairavan all set to host a pop-up in Bengaluru
A glass of Sake
Drink A matter of taste | All things rice
SEE MORE

Recipes

Dining

Guides

Sadya served on a banana leaf in the style usually followed in many places in Travancore.
Premium

How to serve a sadya in the traditional way

