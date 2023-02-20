HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | Jayakumar alleges diversion of Tasmac collections for byelection

The AIADMK leader made a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and wanted him to monitor the pattern of remittances made by Tasmac since the announcement of byelection

February 20, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 04:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
D. Jayakumar. File

D. Jayakumar. File | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former FIsheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday alleged that daily revenue collections made by retail outlets of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) in Erode (East) Assembly constituency were being diverted by the ruling party for wooing voters of the constituency.

He made a complaint in this regard to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and wanted him to monitor the pattern of remittances made by the Corporation after the announcement of the schedule for the byelection to the constituency.

To a question, he said the rebel camp led by former coordinator O. Paneerselvam was “inching towards” the DMK.

