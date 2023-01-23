Erode (East) bypoll | 25 cases registered against political parties for failing to remove posters

January 23, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode district police have so far registered 25 cases under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act against political parties for failing to remove posters and other flex boards related to the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll.

Since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force from January 19 after the bypoll for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency was announced, political parties were asked to remove their party advertisements from public places. Erode Corporation workers also removed these posters at many places. The police also warned that cases would be registered against violators.

The 25 cases so far have been registered under Sections 3 (disfigurement by objectionable advertisements) and 4 (unauthorised disfigurement by advertisements) of the TNOPPD Act, and under Section 171 (F) (undue influence of personation at an election) of the Indian Penal Code at five police stations: Erode Town (3 cases), Erode South (6 cases), Erode North (3 cases), Erode GH Police Station (5 cases) and at Karungalpalayam police station, 8 cases.